25 Years Ago, November 1994
Four Fort Atkinson swimmers qualified for the WIAA Division 2 state meet, to be held at the University of Wisconsin Natatorium on Friday at 7 p.m. Leading the charge to state are seniors Erin Detwiler and Jodi Strohmeyer. Both swam at the WIAA state meet in the past (Detwiler the previous three years, and Strohmeyer in both 1991 and 1992).
50 Years Ago, November 1969
Several incidents of vandalism and theft were reported in recent days. One incident involved the theft of concrete balls from a statue at the north end of Rock Lake. Some were recovered in the Shorewood hills area, where apparently, they had been thrown at mailboxes. Three yard lights also were shot out during the nighttime, and officers came across some remains of a statuette that apparently had been tied behind a car and dropped away from the spot where it belonged.
75 Years Ago, November 1944
Moe Bros. isn’t persuaded that free hamburgers and production line polkas are a vital part of the war effort, but the management feels definitely that relaxation is important in maintaining peak production. Latest aid to production is a public address system, which will not only relay orders quickly through the plant, but will furnish popular music and dance music during rest periods.
100 Years Ago, November 1919
High School notes: Hot noon lunches will be served to those taking their dinners beginning next Monday. Girls taking the domestic science course have offered their services in preparing these lunches. Those taking their dinners are to pay one dollar a month and, if possible, are asked to bring something which can be placed on the menu. The services of these girls will be appreciated.
125 Years Ago, November 1894
East Sullivan: Someone borrowed J. Northey’s horse Sunday night, Oct. 23, leaving a note stating that his horse would be turned loose and would arrive home about noon, and that they were much obliged. The horse was at the stable door in the morning with its bridle on.
