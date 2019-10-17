25 Years Ago, October 1994
After a 10-year hiatus, one of Fort Atkinson’s oldest retail businesses is back on Main Street. With a giant-size scissors in hand, owner Bob Pizur cut the ribbon Wednesday morning, officially kicking off Jensen & Jones’ grand opening at its new home at 125 N. Main St. Pizur, owner of the 80-year-old clothing store, said the return to Main Street after a decade in the Old Fort Shopping Center has added “character” to the store. “Main Street is where this business belongs,” Pizur said.
50 Years Ago, October 1969
Tom Ahlstedt, of Jefferson, was shot in the stomach with a .22 caliber pistol while coon hunting with several companions on Fox Hill rd. near Fort Atkinson at 9:30 p.m. Saturday. The group had treed a coon and, as one of the group was preparing to fire at it, he slipped and fell backwards, with the gun discharging and the bullet hitting Ahlstedt. The wounded man was rushed to Fort Memorial Hospital where he underwent surgery.
75 Years Ago, October 1944
Although he was almost two hours behind schedule for the day, Vice-President Henry Wallace Wednesday took time off to visit with Mrs. John “Granny” Hill. Approaching her 106th birthday on Nov. 15th, granny recently announced that her two chief ambitions are to vote for Roosevelt again, and to see the end of Hitler. Wallace’s visit was a complete surprise to Granny. Two hours after he had left, Granny said: “You know, I believe I’m a little excited.”
100 Years Ago, October 1919
Fort Atkinson people who are enjoying their daily glass or glasses of 2.75 per cent beer and perhaps an occasional sip of something stronger, will be obliged to forego even that small solace next Tuesday when the war-time prohibition law goes into effect. The law specifically prohibits the sale of any alcohol, brandy, whiskey, rum, gin, beer, ale, port or wine, spirituous, vinous, malt or fermented liquids or by whatever name called, containing one-half of one per cent or more of alcohol by volume.
125 Years Ago, October 1894
Saturday was a gala day for LaGrange. In the afternoon a pole raising, bicycle races and other amusements attracted a crowd and in the evening was held a grand Republican rally. The speaker was Matteson of Elkhorn. During the pole raising, one of the ropes gave way, the pole fell, knocking Will Bromley to the ground causing a compound fracture of the leg.
