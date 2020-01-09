25 Years Ago, January 1995
For some Badger fans, going to the Rose Bowl was the event of a lifetime. For Fort Atkinson’s Dave Stluka, it was just another day on the job. Stluka, 28, is a free-lance sports photographer whose pictures have appeared in Sports Illustrated. He also has taken many “stock” photographs of athletes used for football cards. “You’ve gotta like what you do,” he said in his office at home. “I like shooting sports.”
50 Years Ago, January 1970
The hazard created by large icicles on buildings in the city was pointed out today by Richard Henry, Fort Atkinson’s building inspector. Henry noted that some icicles were getting to be of huge size and possessed very sharp points, and created a definite hazard to anyone who happened to be walking beneath or near them.
75 Years Ago, January 1945
The shadows of tragedy fell heavily upon the Fort from the fighting fronts this week. Mrs. Clarence Passer, 19 Elm St., has received word that her husband, Pvt. Clarence Passer, died August 8, 1944, from wounds received in France August 3. Late in August Mrs. Passer was informed that her husband had been seriously wounded. No word had come to her since then. Lt. J. Rodney Green, husband of Mrs. Helen Smith Green, was killed in action over Germany Oct. 25, 1944, a telegram from the war department announced Jan. 4.
100 Years Ago, January 1920
Gardner’s famous Hawaiians, who are creating such excitement through the northern part of this state, will be at the Lyric Theater for one night only, Tuesday. They will give an entertainment consisting of Hawaiian singing and dancing, and a specially made movie. Following the show, the famous orchestra will give a jazz dance.
125 Years Ago, January 1895
Some of the farmers say their pocket books look as though an elephant stepped on it after they pay their taxes, but never mind boys, next year when the Republicans are in, you can run down a good sized rooster and he will pay them for you.
