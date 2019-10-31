25 Years Ago, November 1994
Pine Knoll’s Charlie Brown Pumpkin Patch took root 27 years ago when the owners decided they should have a pumpkin patch outside the restaurant. The patch started small, but has grown to great proportions since. This year’s has about 200 pumpkins and numerous other cartoon characters joining Charlie Brown, Linus, Lucy and their friends.
50 Years Ago, November 1969
A meeting called for Friday night of the Jefferson County Fair Campaign Practices committee to consider charges that “misrepresentations and lies” were being used in the campaign for Atty. Dale T. McKenna, Jefferson, Democratic candidate for the 13th district senatorial seat, fizzled out when only the Republican half of the committee showed up. They waited a half hour for the Democratic representatives to arrive, and, when they did not, the meeting was adjourned.
75 Years Ago, November 1944
We are going to the mink show this weekend. We know practically nothing about mink, except that they look like rats which have inherited a fortune from a rich uncle. What we know about mink one of those guys who writes the Lord’s prayer on the head of a pin with a needle could write on the head of a pin with a 10-penny spike.
100 Years Ago, November 1919
The Hallowe’en party given by the Junior class Friday night was a great success. The gymnasium was appropriately decorated. Mr. Crow attempted to create a panic by appearing in a weird costume. He succeeded, but burned off an eye-brow with the phosphorus which he used for eyes.
125 Years Ago, November 1894
A couple young men from Hebron are camping near Cushmans Mills, on the bank of Bark river. Their business is trapping minks and muskrats.
