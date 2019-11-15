25 Years Ago, November 1994
Nearly 10,000 carp, a few game fish and rocks just were some of the items trapped in nets set out on the Rock River in Fort Atkinson by Lynch Fisheries, a family owned business based in La Crosse. The fish will be counted, weighed and transported east for sale in New York City markets.
50 Years Ago, November 1969
This is “lifted” from the house bulletin put out by Whitewater’s Fairhaven home for elderly citizens: “One of our residents has a Playboy Club card! For nearly a week, in the afternoons, carloads of residents have been visiting the Lake Geneva Playboy Club to have a “look see!” One 88-year-old postponed getting her dentures so she could go, too. Look out, Bunnies, our residents might steal your jobs!”
75 Years Ago, November 1944
“You’ve no idea how tough this rationing business can be,” said the retail committee of the Chamber of Commerce this week. “It’s so tough at the North Pole that Santa’s afraid to leave his reindeer parked at the curb while he delivers his gifts. He might return from his mission to discover that his chums have been ground into hamburger by some maniac suffering from a red-point shortage.”
100 Years Ago, November 1919
Hebron — Mr. and Mrs. Joseph McLery, Sr., and Mrs. Ida M. Hayes attended the football game at Delafield Saturday. So confident were St. John’s Military Academy of whipping Shattuck but the local cadets were doomed to disappointment. The game stood 12 to 0 in favor of Shattucks. The Kishiminetas cadets now claim the national military academy championship. Hundreds of alumni members of St. John’s attended the Shattuck game.
125 Years Ago, November 1894
Concord: Married—Flora Forncrook to Wm. Shultz. The bride is one of Concord’s fair maidens, and the groom is a prosperous liveryman of Sullivan. Married—Emma Frisch to Fred Lee. The bride is the daughter of one of our old settlers, and the groom is of the town of Sullivan. Good luck to both contracting parties. But it looks as if Sullivan is short of marriageable girls, or their boys would not rob this poor town of two of its best girls in one week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.