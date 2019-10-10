25 Years Ago, October 1994
Todd Brokl is a quiet kid when talking face-to-face. However, on the football field, his actions speak a whole lot louder than words as the only “facing” the senior does is in-your-face football. “I just like to catch it and run with it,” Brokl simply said. During his junior campaign, the 6-foot, 175-pound end scored nine touchdowns and also passed for two more as Lakeside Lutheran finished 5-4.
50 Years Ago, October 1969
The red glow in the dark sky west of Fort Atkinson Sunday night could be traced to a farm tragedy. Burning of the big barn on the Elmer Kunz farm, Route 3, was discovered about 8:25 p.m. Sunday. Kunz, former member of the local board of education, was able to guide about 33 head of Guernsey cattle to safety. The barn was a total loss and a nearby milk house was damaged. The cause and the amount of loss still were unknown this morning.
75 Years Ago, October 1944
Vice-president Harry A. Wallace will speak in Fort Atkinson for 30 minutes Wednesday of next week. The vice-president, campaigning for Franklin D. Roosevelt, will make the stop here as part of his three-day tour of the state. He will come to Fort Atkinson in an honorary caravan, which will probably include McMurray and Hoan. The Fort Atkinson high school band will furnish music for the brief program, to be held in the open air before the municipal building.
100 Years Ago, October 1919
Now is a good time for the people of Fort Atkinson to inspect the intaglio at the south end of Riverside drive. Many visiting D. A. R. ladies inspected the sunken image last Thursday and Friday while here for the state D. A. R. conference. The relic is the only one of its kind in the world. The grass over the intaglio has just been mowed by the park commission and this makes the image stand out prominently.
125 Years Ago, October 1894
Herman Hensler had a serious accident happen to him on Monday while stacking corn stalks, the load became unbalanced while driving into the barn, throwing Mr. Hensler a distance of 16 feet down the grade against the stone wall, dislocating one of his shoulders and bruising his head quite severely. Mr. Hensler was carried to the house unconscious and Dr. Davis was quickly called to relieve him.
