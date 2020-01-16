25 Years Ago, January 1995
County employees whose jobs require a commercial driver’s license will be subjected to random drug and alcohol testing in the future. The Jefferson County Board of Supervisors this morning voted 25-3 to approve a county drug-testing program as required by federal law.
50 Years Ago, January 1970
Lake Mills — Picket lines remained in place today, despite sub-zero temperatures, as the strike of CP Division, St. Regis Paper Co. entered its second week. Lake Mills police reported the pickets were “peaceful and orderly,” as well as cold, but that two shanties had been placed nearby and the pickets were able to enter them to warm themselves by the heaters inside.
75 Years Ago, January 1945
Jr. Cadet Beatrice Eriksen, USCNC, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Leif Eriksen, entered service January, 1944, and now is at the Methodist hospital in Madison. A cadet nurse’s first six months are just like college, for they have nothing but studying. After that they have part studying, and part-time student nurses’ duties. Right now, Beatrice is on night duty for 30 nights straight, then she will have three days off.
100 Years Ago, January 1920
There was a crazy man scare in the vicinity of N. Third and Clarence streets Monday morning. Neighbors were frightened at the peculiar actions of the man and notified Chief of Police Rose, who found the fellow far from being unbalanced. After a bit of questioning the Chief learned that the man, a Creamery Package employee, had been locked out of his rooming house and was walking about to keep warm while waiting for the lady of the house to return and let him in.
125 Years Ago, January 1895
Lake Mills — Last Thursday evening while Mrs. C. D. Fargo was doing some work upstairs, her little boy went up and told her that it was so smoky he could not stay downstairs. Mrs. Fargo went down and found the kitchen all ablaze. She gave the alarm, but as they live some distance from town, the fire made too much headway to be extinguished. A large share of their furniture was saved. The loss was partly covered by insurance.
