25 Years Ago, January 1995
Fort Atkinson received an unexpected Christmas present when native, Stella Heth left $650,000 to the community. Heth, who died Aug. 16 at age 92, bequeathed $50,000 to the Humane Society of Jefferson County, $100,000 to the Fort Atkinson Historical Society and $500,000 to the Fort Atkinson Alumni Association Foundation.
50 Years Ago, January 1970
A little girl with dark hair, blue eyes, and a pug nose that bears a striking resemblance to her mother is the first baby of the year in Fort Atkinson’s first new citizen of 1970 and thereby the winner of the annual contest sponsored by the Daily Union and participating merchants. Michelle Ann Carnes was born at 3:57 p.m. Friday, Jan. 2, in Memorial hospital to Mr. and Mrs. Randall Carnes. She weighed 8 pounds, 13 ounces, and has a brother, Timothy Allan, 2.
75 Years Ago, January 1945
The Fort was faced with a critical and dangerous water shortage over the holiday weekend, but most of us citizens didn’t even know it. It happened Thursday night when city manager Elmore Klement learned that the reservoir was empty. Hastily Klement notified Fort industries, and they cut their use of water sharply. “If we’d had a big fire, I shudder to think what might have happened,” said Klement. Mr. Klement was of the opinion that the most satisfactory solution would be another deep well.
100 Years Ago, January 1920
Fort Atkinson school children will have the advantage of the services of a public health nurse during the next month. Miss Viola Nohr of Milwaukee, demonstration nurse for the Wisconsin Anti-Tuberculosis Association, has arrived here and will spend the next four weeks at work in the schools. All the children will be examined for physical defects as part of the program.
125 Years Ago, January 1895
The Fox Bros. Pantomime and Novelty Company will give one of their original and laughable entertainments at City Hall, Monday evening, Jan. 14. This is the first entertainment of its kind ever given here, so it will be new to all. Admission at popular prices.
