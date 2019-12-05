25 Years Ago, December 1994
Hardly a month after becoming University Hospital’s youngest heart-transplant patient, T.J. Bell is about ready to come home. The 13-year-old Fort Atkinson youth who received the heart of an adult woman in a Nov. 4 transplant was released from the Madison Hospital Friday and is staying nearby at the Ronald McDonald House. If all goes well, his mother, Judy Bell, said, he could go home in a week.
50 Years Ago, December 1969
A Fort Atkinson serviceman recently arrived in South Vietnam has asked residents in his home to help supply some relatively inexpensive school supplies that could be used in the educational program for Montagnard children. The appeal came from Pfc. Richard R. Schultz. His letter reads: “In a small village outside of Pleiku there is a school for Montagnard children. In Vietnam the Montagnards are looked down upon . . . we’ve taken it upon ourselves to help these people. The GIs have built such things as slides and other play equipment.”
75 Years Ago, December 1944
The hour was very late indeed when the boys delivered one of their number at the curb. He’d had only a couple of tiny nips and was sober as a judge. But his companions yelped with gutso: “Hold him up boys, he’ll never make it alone!” The victim could hear his reputation collapsing with a thud. He thought fast, then turned around and called back: “Good-night Rev. Maunder!” Curious faces disappeared from the windows. His reputation was saved.
100 Years Ago, December 1919
Mr. and Mrs. J. N. Thiele of Whitewater owe their lives to their pet dog. When a fire of unknown origin rapidly spread though their home while asleep, the animal discovered the family peril and gave the alarm. Occupants of the home barely had time to escape in their night clothes. The dog lost his life in the burning structure.
125 Years Ago, December 1894
There is one thing that people must soon begin to consider. We need water works and sewerage badly. Rock River affords us splendid facilities for sewerage, and the supply of artesian water is just what is needed for city use. It is estimated that first-class water works, as well as main sewers in all the streets could be put in for about $50,000.
