25 Years Ago, December 1994
While most people believe Santa Claus resides at the North Pole, many in the Whitewater area are convinced that he lives right next door. On Christmas Day, John Battram, a retired instructional media professor at UW-Whitewater, becomes Santa for many children in his community.
50 Years Ago, December 1969
“It sure feels good to win one.” The speaker was the personable and likeable basketball coach of the Jefferson Eagles, Ken Leipold, after his team had recorded its first win of the Badger conference season with a 55-42 victory over Stoughton at the Jefferson gym.
75 Years Ago, December 1944
Charles Rolland received his Christmas box in England. “Received your Christmas package and I want you to know it was greatly appreciated. The tooth paste is my favorite and I have not been able to buy any of that kind in some time. Also, the comb and soap. Lux is hard to get and combs are very scarce here. All in all, it is a very useful box and I am thankful that I come from a town that can find it in its heart to remember the boys that are in the service.”
100 Years Ago, December 1919
Even though the coal strike may be settled, it will be some time before production catches up — perhaps not before summer. Go as easy on your coal pile as you can. Even though you may have enough — be careful. Other people may be saved from freezing because you made your coal do.
125 Years Ago, December 1894
Lake Mills — There was a small blaze in Bliss & Heimstreet’s drug store one evening last week. The window decorations caught fire from a match and for a few minutes Santa Claus himself was in eminent danger. But by quick work by those at hand he was saved with a slight scorching to his fur coat. There was about $20 loss to stock.
