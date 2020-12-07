BEST YEARS OF MY LIFE
The best years of my life began on June 1, 1975, when my husband Richard and I purchased Vogue Hair Designers from Alice Heinz. I had two small children at the time, Brodi, 4, and Jenny, 2, and was pregnant with Brock (due that August), so it was a huge undertaking. Thanks to a supportive husband and the angel on my shoulder, and with dedication and hard work, my life’s dream came true.
Fast forward to 45 years later, at the age of 72 with my dream fully realized — with a heavy heart — I have decided it’s time to retire. Saying goodbye to Vogue Hair Designers, something that has meant so much to me, is the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make.
I want to thank my talented staff — past and present — for being a part of the Vogue family over the years. You were all family, and I enjoyed our time together.
While bittersweet, it also was always very rewarding when one of you would leave to pursue your own dreams. Nobody wants to lose valued members of their team, but having done the same early in my career, it’s part of life. It feels good to see others succeed and live their dream as I have.
Last, but certainly not least, my profound thank you to all of my beautiful clients. It was my honor and privilege to help you and your families look and feel your best over the decades. I can only hope that your experiences with me were as fulfilling as mine were with you. From the bottom of my heart, I will miss you all. Thank you for helping to make my dream a reality for so long.
With respect and boundless gratitude,
Karen Miles
Fort Atkinson
