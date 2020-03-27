DELAVAN — The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) recently announced the six top candidates for the 73rd Alice in Dairyland, moving one step closer to the selection of the next Alice.
Following an extensive interview process over the next eight weeks, the 73rd Alice in Dairyland will be selected from among the top candidates at the conclusion of the Alice in Dairyland Finals, scheduled for May 14-16 at various locations throughout Walworth County.
Alice in Dairyland is a full-time communications professional serving as Wisconsin’s agricultural ambassador. Each Alice is employed by DATCP for one year and travels thousands of miles across the state, presenting to students, completing media interviews and attending community events to promote the state’s agriculture industry.
The 73rd Alice in Dairyland will begin serving June 1.
“The Alice in Dairyland selection process is unique in that it takes your communications and interpersonal skills to the next level, and allows each candidate to showcase the public relations skills required for being Wisconsin’s agricultural ambassador,” said 72nd Alice in Dairyland Abigail Martin. “The personal growth the top candidates will experience just by being a part of the process will carry far into their future careers.”
The six top candidates are: Rachel Gerbitz of Milton, Erica Helmer of Plymouth, Stephanie Hoff of Thorp, Kaitlin Konder of Glenwood City, Julia Nunes of Chippewa Falls and Grace Schroeder of Cashton.
Rachel Gerbitz’s earliest memories are from her family’s small dairy farm. Although the family transitioned away from the farm when she was young, her passion for agriculture had been ignited.
She became involved in 4-H and the Wisconsin Junior Holstein Association, which led her to pursue a degree in dairy science and life sciences communication from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. On campus, she was involved in Badger Dairy Club, Collegiate Farm Bureau and the Association of Women in Agriculture.
She has held various marketing roles with AgrAbility of Wisconsin, the Wisconsin Dairy Youth Program and Collegiate Farm Bureau. Upon graduation in 2019, she began working for Pioneer as a dairy promoter in northeast Wisconsin. In her free time, Gerbitz raises registered jersey heifers, and spends time with her niece and nephews.
“I have always looked up to Alice in Dairyland as a role model in Wisconsin agriculture,” said Gerbitz. “As Alice, I will use my unique perspective to connect with various audiences to share the diversity of Wisconsin agriculture.”
