Modern Woodmen of America members in Fort Atkinson recently helped raise money for Voices Jr. (Volunteer Organization Inspiring Choral Education in Students, Middle School Group) with a special fundraising event on Oct. 10.
The event, which included a raffle for all cash prizes, raised $6,570. This includes $2,500 matched by Modern Woodmen through the organization’s Matching Fund Program.
The funds will be used to purchase much needed new dancing shoes and some new costumes, etc.
The Matching Fund Program offers Modern Woodmen members nationwide the chance to show their support for a community cause, organization or individual in need through fundraisers. These fundraising projects contribute more than $10 million to community needs across the country each year.
“The community truly came together to support a local need,” said Rick Olson, local Modern Woodmen volunteer leader. “That support is what it’s all about.”
Coordinated by local Modern Woodmen members, the fraternal financial services organization’s Summit chapters, chapters and youth service clubs provide opportunities for members to take part in social and educational and volunteer projects to meet local needs.
For more information or to get involved, contact Olson at (920) 563-9405 or email to richard.a.olson@mwarep.org.
Modern Woodmen was founded in 1883 as a fraternal benefit society. The organization supports members, families and communities with a unique blend of financial services, fraternal benefits and local-impact opportunities.
In 2018, Modern Woodmen and its members provided $19.9 million and 470,000 volunteer hours to support fraternal activities and programs. Learn more at www.modernwoodmen.org.
