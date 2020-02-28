JEFFERSON — Treat your mom or the lady in your life, and support the Humane Society of Jefferson County at the same time, by purchasing a raffle ticket for the chance to win a diamond ring from the J. Jeffery Taylor collection.
The lucky winner will be able to gift their mom or a special woman with a stunning 14-karat yellow gold band displaying a large center stone of Smoky Quartz, surrounded by a halo of .08 CTW white diamonds and .3 CTW chocolate diamonds. This ring meticulously was handcrafted by J. Jeffery Taylor, Jewelry & Fine Art in Door County, and is valued at $1,306.
Tickets cost $20 each and are available at the Humane Society, PremierBank and Humphrey Floral and Gift. Tickets will be sold until May 7 and the winning ticket will be drawn on May 8, just in time for Mother’s Day.
Only 100 tickets will be sold, so buy yours today.
For more information, contact Taylor Marshall, Community Outreach coordinator, at TMarshall@HSJC-wis.com or Jeff Okazaki, executive director, at Jeff@HSJC-wis.com or call (920) 674-2048.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.