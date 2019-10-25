WHITEWATER — University of Wisconsin- Whitewater Music Department will present the second concert in the Music Mosaics concert series Five Times the Jazz featuring a jazz quintet.
The concert takes place Oct. 29 at 7:30 p.m. in Light Recital Hall in the Greenhill Center of the Arts, 950 W. Main St., Whitewater. Tickets are available by calling (262) 472-2222 or online at tickets.uwwe.edu.
Jazz up your October with an evening of original compositions by the UW-Whitewater Department of Music faculty member Michael Hackett from his recordings: “Circles” and “New Point of View.” The jazz quintet performing including faculty members Michael Hackett, trumpet; Matt Sintchak, saxophone; Brad Townsend, bass, with guests, Madison-based artists Nick Zielinski, drums, and Mark Sigenthaler, piano.
The evening also will include jazz standards and new compositions.
The six concerts of the Music Mosaics Series benefit the Music Department’s scholarship fund for students with exceptional talent and academic excellence. Audience members will be treated to incredible music with the added bonus of knowing that every dollar raised will help support music student scholarships.
Ticket prices are general public, $14.50; over 65, $12.50; under 18, $8.50; and UW-Whitewater and UW-Rock students, $6.
Tickets are available for the Music Mosaic events by calling (262) 472-2222 or visiting the Greenhill Center of the Arts box office Monday through Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. or purchasing online at http://purchase.tickets.com.
