WHITEWATER — The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Music Department will present the third concert in the Music Mosaics concert series, A Musical Homecoming: Faculty and Alumni String Quartet, featuring a double string quartet.
The concert takes place Nov. 24 at 3 p.m. in Light Recital Hall in the Greenhill Center of the Arts, 950 W. Main St., Whitewater.
Feel nostalgic with an evening of tributes to home from Mozart and Tchaikovsky. The string quartet performers include faculty members Leanne League, violin, and Benjamin Whitcomb, cello. Current student Jasmyn Kosier, viola, and UW-Whitewater alumni Rena Blazek, viola; Richard Pretarius III, cello; and Malory Tabb, violin.
The evening also will include the premiere of alumni Adam Taylor’s first composition for string quartet, “Fantasy Overture.” The quartet will perform Mozart’s “String Quartet in D Minor, K. 421,” which he wrote after recently returning home from a tour.
The concert also will feature Tchaikovsky’s “Souvenir de Florence” that he worked on the main theme while visiting Florence, Italy.
The six concerts of the Music Mosaics Series benefit the music department’s scholarship fund for students with exceptional talent and academic excellence.
Audience members will be treated to incredible music with the added bonus of knowing that every dollar raised will help support music student scholarships.
Ticket prices are general public, $14.50; over 65, $12.50; under 18, $8.50; and UW-Whitewater and UW-Rock students, $6.
Tickets for the Music Mosaic events are available by calling (262) 472-2222 or visiting the Greenhill Center of the Arts box office Monday through Friday, from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. or purchase online at http://tickets.uww.edu.
