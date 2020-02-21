WHITEWATER — The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Music Department will present the fifth performance in the Music Mosaics concert series, “Take me to your Lieder.”
The concert will take place in Light Recital Hall in the Greenhill Center of the Arts on March 8 at 3 p.m.
Enjoy an afternoon of historic German Lieder. “Take me to your Lieder” will feature UW-Whitewater music faculty: Myung Hee Chung, piano; Robert Gehrenbeck, baritone; Brian Leeper, baritone; Adam Shelton, tenor; Jessica Schwefel, mezzo-soprano; and Rachel Wood, mezzo-soprano.
The repertoire includes: Schwanengesang by Franz Schubert; From Dichterliebe, op. 48 by Robert Schumann; Drei Lieder aus Zwölf Gedichte aus Friedrich Rückert's Liebesfrühling, Op. 12 by Clara Schumann; Selections from 8 Gedichte aus “Letzte Blätter,” Op. 10 by Richard Strauss; and Fünf Lieder, op. 38 by Erich Wolfgang Korngold.
In German, “Leid” is a term to describe a poem that’s set to music. Leider (plural of leid) mostly contains polyphonies, which is when more than one melody is happening at the same time.
A song cycle, or in German, a Liederkreis, is a group of songs designed to be performed together, kind of like chapters in a book.
Ticket prices are general public, $14.50; over 65, $12.50; under 18, $8.50; and UW-Whitewater and U-Rock students, $6.
Tickets are available for the Music Mosaic events by calling (262) 472-2222 or visiting the Greenhill Center of the Arts box office: Monday through Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. or purchase online at http://tickets.uww.edu/greenhill.
