PALMYRA — In 2019, the first series of the street music project, Music on Main, was so successful that it will return this summer beginning Friday, June 26, and continue through August.
Local musicians will entertain outside on select Friday evenings from 6 to 8. This year the location will be on the sidewalk in front of 115 N. Third St., Village of Palmyra.
This section of Third Street will be closed to traffic in order to provide more space for physical distancing.
The June 26 opening performance will be The Piranahs, featuring Pat Bolton, Mike Temple and Mike Hall. They perform an eclectic mix of old rock, blues and country, playing from 6 to 7 p.m.
Two Old Men Down the Road will start at 7 p.m. and play until 8 p.m., featuring music from the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s. A little something for everyone!
The schedule continues through the summer with jazz guitarist Larry Komberec on Friday, July 10; New Beginnings String Band on Friday, July 24; Kettle Moraine Blues Band on Friday, July 31; Just Jammin’ on Friday, Aug. 7; and Amanecer Y Mas on Friday, Aug. 21.
“The positive response from the community last year was more than we could have hoped for,” said organizer Donna Tronca. “We’re excited to be back this year with a great lineup offering a free musical celebration of summer.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.