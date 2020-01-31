WHITEWATER — “Finding Neverland,” the musical that made us all believe in our imagination, will be making its way to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater’s Young Auditorium Feb. 16 at 7 p.m.
Tickets now are on sale at youngauditorium.com, the Greenhill Center of the Arts box office — located in the Greenhill Center of the Arts atrium on the UW-Whitewater campus — or by calling (262) 472-2222.
Based on the Academy Award-winning Miramax motion picture by David Magee, and the play “The Man Who Was Peter Pan” by Allan Knee, “Finding Neverland” follows the relationship between playwright J.M. Barrie and the family that inspired Peter Pan, or “The Boy Who Wouldn't Grow Up” — one of the most beloved stories of all time.
Diane Paulus’ “Finding Neverland” will have her direction recreated by tour director Mia Walker (who also directed the 2017 “Pippin” tour) and associate choreographer Camden Loeser.
The musical has a book by Olivier Award-nominee James Graham, music and lyrics by Gary Barlow (“Take That”) and Grammy Award-winner Eliot Kennedy, and original choreography by Emmy Award-winner Mia Michaels (“So You Think You Can Dance,” Cirque du Soleil’s “Delirium”).
“Finding Neverland is packed with mesmerizing visuals, irresistible songs and plenty of laughs, making it a timeless story about the power of imagination.
The winner of Broadway.com’s Audience Choice Award for Best Musical, this breathtaking smash “captures the kid-at-heart,” says TIME Magazine. “Finding Neverland” tells the incredible story of how playwright J.M. Barrie struggles to find inspiration until he meets four young brothers and their beautiful widowed mother.
Spellbound by the boys’ enchanting make-believe adventures, he sets out to write a play that will astound London theatergoers. With a little bit of pixie dust and a lot of faith, Barrie takes this monumental leap, leaving his old world behind for Neverland, where nothing is impossible and the wonder of childhood lasts forever.
The magic of Barrie’s classic tale springs spectacularly to life in this heartwarming theatrical event. Critics raved that ‘Finding Neverland’ is “far and away the best musical of the year!” (NPR) and Vogue cheered, “It’s a must-see you’ll remember for years to come!”
The production will star Mark Bacon as J.M. Barrie, Josephine Florence Cooper as Sylvia Llewelyn Davies (the boys’ mother) and Kirk Lawrence as the Producer Charles Frohman and Captain Hook.
Desirée Dillon will be portraying Mrs. du Maurier, Sylvia’s mother.
Of course, the young Davies boys and the loveable pooch that portrays Pothos are the other stars of the show. The young performers who will bring your favorite youngsters to life are playing multiple roles in the show.
The boys include Brycton Archer who will portray George, Ashton Heathcoat will play the roles of Jack and Michael, Dylan Jacob Loraw will play Peter, Jack and George; Jack Packer will play George, Peter and Jack; and Nicholas Reed will play the roles of Michael, Jack and Peter.
The part of Pothos will be played by a young and lively Golden doodle named Oscar who even gets his own travel van.
“Finding Neverland” is produced by APEX Touring, which is highlighting their fourth national tour season and past tours include the 2019 tour of “Once,” 2019 international tour of “The Wizard of Oz,” 2018 and 2019 national tour of “The Wizard of Oz,” the 2018 tour of “Cabaret” and 2017 tour of “Pippin.”
Looking for a fantastic meal the night of the show? Young Auditorium has made it easy by offering a pre-show dining experience right at the theatre.
The chefs at A'viands Catering Services have come up with delicious themed menu specifically for this performance.
Meals are served buffet-style with water and coffee. A cash bar is available and seating for the dinner begins at 5:30 p.m., providing ample time to enjoy the dining experience and conversation prior to curtain.
Dinners are hosted in the Kachel Center, which is adjacent to the auditorium, in tables of eight.
For more information on “Finding Neverland,” the pre-show diner … or to purchase tickets, visit youngauditorium.com.
