MILWAUKEE — Sri Nagarajan has joined Bethesda as chief technology and innovation officer, a key leadership role responsible for advancing the organization’s innovation strategy on behalf of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
“Sri brings to Bethesda a uniquely impactful combination of experiences and competencies in technology, digital and information management across several industries,” said Mike Thirtle, Ph.D., president and CEO of Bethesda. “As a strategist and product developer, he has consistently helped businesses achieve competitive advantage, with a strong focus on customer experience. He is exactly the leader we need at this time to take our technology initiatives to the next level.”
Most recently, Nagarajan co-founded Camino Ventures, a North Carolina-based financial technology firm, and he previously served in senior leadership roles with AAA Carolinas, AIG Insurance and Bank of America. A true innovator, he is the holder of five patents, with about two dozen more pending.
“I’m absolutely thrilled to be joining an iconic, mission-focused team making a real and significant impact on the lives of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities,” Nagarajan said. “The team’s culture, commitment to the mission and future-focused vision sets them apart in the I/DD space.
“We live in absolutely phenomenal times where technology has the power to not only drive but shape human outcomes," he added. "I’m very impressed by how Team Bethesda has leveraged the power of technology to drive the mission, and I look forward to working with the team to take us to the next level of innovation-driven outcomes.”
Nagarajan lives in Charlotte, N.C., and spent his formative years in Oman and India before emigrating to the U.S. to attend graduate school. He earned a master’s degree in information management from Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh; a Master's of Business Administration from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University in Evanston, Ill.; and a master’s degree in financial management from Pondicherry University in India.
His bachelor’s degree in commerce is from the University of Madras, also in India.
“I am excited to support the mission of Bethesda and empower people with disabilities to live full lives with real independence and promise,” Nagarajan said. “There are endless possibilities that smartly conceived technology can deliver, and no limits on what we can achieve together as a team.”
Bethesda’s technology innovation efforts are varied and evolving, such as bringing smart home technology to the residents of Bethesda Cornerstone Village, a first-of-its-kind residential development in Minnesota integrating people with disabilities with individuals age 55 and older. Bethesda also is developing a game-changing quality platform that will enhance the lives of people with disabilities and beyond.
Headquartered in Watertown, Bethesda is a national organization providing homes and other services for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, and is celebrating its 116th anniversary in 2020.
Bethesda strives to become a central point of connection that unites people who have disabilities with communities and provides essential resources to help them live their lives to the fullest. The organization offers more than 300 programs across the country, provided 4 million hours of support across all programs in the most recent fiscal year, and is guided by Christian faith.
For more information, visit http://www.bethesdalc.org, like its Facebook page and follow the organization on Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.
