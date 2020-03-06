JEFFERSON — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office released nine crash reports in the last three days, including the official report on a fatal crash March 1, which was reported in Thursday's Daily Union.
The remaining crashes reported in the last few days resulted in one additional citation. The tally also included seven vehicle-deer collisions resulting in crashes.
Town of Oakland
A two-vehicle crash at 4:36 p.m. March 4 resulted in a citation to a Cambridge driver for failure to yield the right of way from a stop sign. The incident took place on County Highway A at the intersection with U.S. Highway 18.
Thomas B. Alberti, 84, Cambridge, was operating a 2007 Honda four-door car when the crash occurred. He escaped injury.
Meanwhile, Aghogho Kelvin Dugbo, 33, Stoughton, was operating a 1996 Toyota Camry four-door car when the crash took place. He was not injured in the crash and does not face any citations.
According to the responding deputy's report, the Honda was northbound on Highway A when the driver stopped at a stop sign. Meanwhile, the Toyota was westbound on Highway 18 and had no stop sign.
The Honda driver reportedly then pulled out in front of the Toyota, sending the Camry into the ditch, the report said.
