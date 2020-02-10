JEFFERSON — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office released reports in the last week on nine traffic crashes which resulted in three citations. The tally also included five vehicle-deer collisions resulting in crashes.
Additional reports still are pending.
Town of Koshkonong
A two-vehicle crash at 4:20 p.m. Feb. 3 resulted in a citation to a Whitewater driver for failure to yield the right of way. The incident took place at the intersection of County Highway N and State Highway 106.
Olivia Ann Viets, 21, Whitewater, was operating a 2014 Mazda four-door hatchback car owned by Kathleen A. Viets, Whitewater.
Meanwhile, Zachary Allen Becker, 28, Helenville, was operating a 2013 Ford F25 light pickup truck when the crash occurred.
Neither driver was injured in the crash.
According to the responding deputy’s crash report, the Mazda was southbound on Highway N and the truck was eastbound on Highway 106. After stopping, the Mazda continued into the intersection, the report said, where it struck the truck on its driver’s side rear quarter-panel.
The truck subsequently went into the ditch on the south side of the road, the report states.
Town of Ixonia
A one-vehicle crash at 8:40 p.m. Feb. 5 resulted in a one-vehicle crash which yielded two citations to a Mauston driver. The incident occurred at the intersection of Wisconsin Avenue and Sunset Lane.
Matthew C. Shepherd, 38, was operating a 2004 Jeep GCH sport utility vehicle when the crash took place.
The crash report states the vehicle was westbound on Wisconsin Avenue. The driver reportedly said he was not sure if he had stopped for the stop sign at Wisconsin Avenue and Sunset Lane.
Evidence at the scene suggested that he had not stopped, the responding deputy indicated.
The Jeep reportedly continued through the intersection and then entered the ditch, traveling through an area of landscaping with five-foot-high bushes. The vehicle then headed southwest on the same property, striking the northwest corner of a deck and a four-foot by six-foot bridge, the report said.
The vehicle then came to a rest.
Shepherd said he decided to leave the scene of the crash after exchanging information with the property owner.
Sheriff’s officials located the driver around three miles away, where his vehicle had become disabled in a grassy area with three to four inches of snow on the ground.
The driver reportedly told deputies that he was not sure where he was and was trying to get home.
The incident damaged ditch-line property and several items owned by Stephen Matthew Rodenkirch at N8130 Sunset Lane, Ixonia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.