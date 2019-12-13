LAKE MILLS — The ninth annual Winter Market will be held at the Lake Mills Middle School, 318 College St., Lake Mills, on Saturday, Dec. 14, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Winter Market pairs popular summer farmers market vendors with exceptional art and craft vendors.
“We have an amazing collection of vendors this year,” said Alisa Smith, executive director of the Lake Mills Main Street Program. “We are excited to bring over 80 new and returning artists and fine crafters along with 20 prepared food or farmer-produced items.”
Ed Grunden, market manager, states: “Our focus is to provide quality art and crafts as well as delicious food products at this popular holiday market.”
Holiday music will be provided throughout the day, including a live strings performance from noon to 1 p.m. Lunch options will be offered in addition to the many vendors selling baked goods.
With more than 100 vendors in attendance, a wide variety of products will be on display, ranging from hand-crafted holiday and home décor to wonderfully scented soaps and candles. Attendees also will find knit goods, handcrafted jewelry, custom-created signs, clothing and accessories, custom-made American Girl doll clothing, photography, metal art sculptures, handmade wood products, original prints and water colors, quilts, fused glass, hand-painted silk scarves, and stuffed animals, just to mention a few of the artisan items.
Market food items include honey and maple syrup, breads and baked goods (pies, cookies, quick breads, stollen), jams and preserves, locally roasted coffee, local apples and cider, cheese, kombucha and much more.
“We would like to thank our Winter Market gold sponsors — Norman Goeschko Law, Fargo Mansion and Greenwoods State Bank,” said Smith and Grunden. “Their generous support allows us to continue to host this popular event.”
Information regarding this event can be found at www.LegendaryLakeMills.com or by calling the Main Street office at (920) 648-6721.
Join the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/LegendaryLakeMills to view highlighted products being offered by some of the vendors.
The Lake Mills Main Street Program is a non-profit organization devoted to the preservation, growth and vitality of Lake Mills through public events and active community involvement.
