WHITEWATER — There will be no curbside pickup at the Irvin L. Young Memorial Library in Whitewater on Friday morning, May 29.
Library staff will be having a team meeting and training to prepare for providing additional in-person services beginning June 1, so no curbside pickup is scheduled for that morning.
