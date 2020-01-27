Nominations being taken for the annual Wildermuth Award in the School District of Fort Atkinson.
The Wildermuth Award for Excellence in Education was created to reward an educator in the Fort Atkinson school district for exemplary work in the area of education.
The recipient of the award may be a teacher, media specialist, guidance counselor, school social worker, school psychologist or other certified staff member.
The Fort Atkinson Community Foundation, the School District of Fort Atkinson and the Fort Atkinson Education Association sponsor this award that is given in memory of Ron Wildermuth, former director of instruction. This annual award is presented each fall at the teacher orientation program.
Ron’s family requested this particular occasion because Ron was very involved with the orientation program every year.
Teachers, administrators, community members, parents and students can make nominations, which will be accepted through Thursday, April 9.
To nominate an educator for this award, return a completed nomination form to Rob Abbott at Fort Atkinson Middle School by the April 9 deadline. Nomination forms are available in each school office and on the School District of Fort Atkinson website at www.fortschools.org.
According to the guidelines that have been established, the committee will consist of the following members, with each serving a three-year term.
• Six teachers, one representing each building.
• One administrator.
• Community member.
• Previous year’s award recipient.
For further information about the Wildermuth Award, contact Rob Abbott, Wildermuth Committee chair, at Fort Atkinson Middle School at (920) 563-7833 or abbottr@fortschools.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.