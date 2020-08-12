A restaurant with a long history on Lake Koshkonong has reopened under new ownership, with an updated interior and a menu sure to please steak-lovers and fresh seafood aficionados.
The business name reflects its location off State Highway 106 West, on North Shore Drive. Owners Jim and Christa Bowers are familiar with the restaurant business, having run another local waterfront restaurant, Island Bar & Grill, since 2016.
As “lake people,” Jim and Christa enjoy entertaining residents and visitors to Lake Koshkonong, and wanted to offer an American-style, upscale steakhouse featuring classics such as filet mignon, ribeye, New York Strip and sirloin.
“The food is deserving of the ‘fine dining’ label,” Jim is quick to point out, “but at our core we are still casual and community focused. This is a place where we want people to feel comfortable, and where they can relax and enjoy an amazing meal at an affordable price.”
For seafood lovers, they do a traditional catch-of-the-day, as well as pan-seared scallops, sautéed shrimp in garlic and white wine, Canadian grilled salmon and butter-baked lobster tail. For something different, their select chop house specialties include a char-grilled pork chop, braised lamb shank and more.
The hand-curated menu is the work of executive chef Kevin Halpin, who attended culinary school at Johnson and Wales University in Rhode Island. He has worked with Marriott Hotels and a wide range of hospitality venues such as country clubs, free-standing restaurants, government buildings and convention centers.
Staff information and a full menu is available on the North Shore ChopHouse website, as well as Facebook and Instagram.
The Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed North Shore Chophouse with a ribbon-cutting and plaque presentation. The restaurant is located at N1835 North Shore Road, Fort Atkinson, where patrons are greeted with beautiful views of Lake Koshkonong.
The bar opens at 3:30 p.m., and dinner service begins at 4:30 p.m., Wednesdays through Saturdays. Reservations are encouraged, and can be made online at northshorechophouse.com, but walk-ins are welcome when space is available.
