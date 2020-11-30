OAKLAND — Due to the COVID-19 virus, and to minimize its spread, the Oakland Town Hall will not be accepting walk-in traffic from Dec. 14 through Jan. 31.
The town board, at its Nov. 17 meeting, requested taxpayers to utilize the secure drop box connected to the building or via U.S. Mail to ensure their property taxes are received by Jan. 31.
The office will be staffed during this period and questions can be answered by calling (608) 423-9635, visiting www.oaklandtown.com or emailing townhall@oaklandtown.com. For other business or questions, contact the town hall by phone or email.
If you require a receipt, there are many ways to get one:
• Send or enclose a self-addressed stamped envelope (SASE) with your tax bill and a receipt will be mailed back to you with a one business day turnaround.
• Attach an email address to your tax payment so a receipt can be emailed to you.
• Attach a mobile phone number that can receive picture text messages sent to you by staff.
• After Jan. 2, visit jeffersoncountywi.gov to print off your receipt (after Feb. 2 for January payments).
The drop box connected to the town hall is monitored by cameras 24 hours per day and will be emptied every day (including weekends and holidays). Bills collected over the weekend and holidays will be processed the following business day.
The same process is in place for dog licenses and sewer bills.
A list of important dates is as follows:
• Early to mid-December 2020: Tax bills will be mailed to all property owners.
• Dec. 24 and 25: The office will be closed, but tax bills will be collected from the drop box.
• Jan. 1: The office will be closed, but tax bills will be collected from the drop box.
• Jan. 31: The due date for at least the first installment your tax bill (payments postmarked Jan. 31 count as on-time payments).
Town officials want to do all they can to keep residents and employees safe while still serving the community. Rest assured employees will be in the building working to process payments, dog licenses and other business as they usually would.
They understand these are difficult times and look forward to serving people in person when it is safer to do so. The public is thanked for their understanding and following safety protocols.
Persons with questions may contact the clerk’s office at (608) 423-9635 or townhall@oaklandtown.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.