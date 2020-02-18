The Whitewater third grade Zor Shrine Circus trip has occurred annually for 48 years. Thousands of Whitewater third-graders, siblings and parents have attended this event, shown here, over this time period. This year, more than 118 children and parents had a great time at the circus on Saturday, Feb. 15, at the Madison Veterans Memorial Coliseum. This all is made possible because of the generous contributions from local area businesses and individuals: Allied Care, LLC; Binning & Dickens Insurance; The Coburn Company, Inc.; DLK Enterprises, Inc.; First Citizens State Bank; Fort Atkinson Memorial Hospital/Mike and Kristin Wallace; Frawley Oil Company; Hawk Bowl; Home Lumber Company; HSI Rentals; Daily Jefferson County Union; Kachel Financial Group/Cetera; Financial Specialists; Ketterhagen Ford; Knight Public Affairs; Leif Knudsen, CPA, S.C.; PremierBank; Stettler Properties and Wisconsin Dairy Supply, Inc. Nelson Bus Service and Culvers of Whitewater provided transportation and lunch for all attendees.
Most Popular
Articles
- Rollover along Rock River just west of Fort Atkinson
- Fort man arrested for third OWI after crash with school bus
- Therese Lucille (Lyons) Punzel
- Timothy G. Schroeder
- Fort Atkinson duo, former Brewer helps rebuild school in Dominican Republic
- Dennis Bloomer
- Ralph 'Bouncer' Lavern Boos
- Mary Baker
- Wayne Michael Hesse
- Jefferson County doctor named commander of 115th Fighter Wing medical group
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Latest News
- Wisconsin Democratic Party chair talks strategy in Jefferson
- Wisconsin voting website crashes during primary election
- Fort begins search for new parks and rec director
- Rollover along Rock River just west of Fort Atkinson
- Wisconsin Assembly to vote on bill targeting drug prices
- Carnival revelers poke fun at world leaders in Germany
- Prep girls basketball roundup: Carollo scores 29 to lead Whippets past Jefferson
- UW-W men's basketball: Warhawks lose another close game
Local Info and Services
- Vocational-technical scholarships now available at Fort community foundation
- Whitewater street reconstruction to resume
- Lakeside Lutheran announces its Badger Boys and Girls State reps
- Athas named a 2020 Kohl Teacher Fellowship recipient
- Johnson Financial Group joins Marshberry's transformational Connect Platform
- Off to the circus
- Need fascinating history book now, 'Olympic Pride, American Prejudice' holds that promise
- Fort VFW, Auxiliary scholarships
- Thirty-eight traffic crashes reported in Jefferson County
- Fort Atkinson police reports Feb. 16
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.