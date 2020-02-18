The Whitewater third grade Zor Shrine Circus trip has occurred annually for 48 years. Thousands of Whitewater third-graders, siblings and parents have attended this event, shown here, over this time period. This year, more than 118 children and parents had a great time at the circus on Saturday, Feb. 15, at the Madison Veterans Memorial Coliseum. This all is made possible because of the generous contributions from local area businesses and individuals: Allied Care, LLC; Binning & Dickens Insurance; The Coburn Company, Inc.; DLK Enterprises, Inc.; First Citizens State Bank; Fort Atkinson Memorial Hospital/Mike and Kristin Wallace; Frawley Oil Company; Hawk Bowl; Home Lumber Company; HSI Rentals; Daily Jefferson County Union; Kachel Financial Group/Cetera; Financial Specialists; Ketterhagen Ford; Knight Public Affairs; Leif Knudsen, CPA, S.C.; PremierBank; Stettler Properties and Wisconsin Dairy Supply, Inc. Nelson Bus Service and Culvers of Whitewater provided transportation and lunch for all attendees.

