Richard A. Olson, Fort Atkinson, a representative of Modern Woodmen of America, has been named to Modern Woodmen’s President’s Club.
This distinction recognizes Olson’s high achievement in the sales of financial products to meet families’ protection, savings and retirement needs. Olson ranks among the organization’s representatives nationwide.
The local Modern Woodmen office is located at N1590 S. Main St., Fort Atkinson. Contact Olson at (920) 563-9405 for more information.
Founded in 1883, Modern Woodmen of America is a fraternal financial services organization offering financial products and fraternal member benefits to individuals and families throughout the United States.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.