WHITEWATER — Predicting that Tommy Olson as a student at New Berlin Eisenhower Middle School would today be a senior vice president, commercial banking executive, for Old National Bank, would have been a hard sell for many people who knew him back then.
More likely, they would have imagined Olson to be a failure.
Olson was the featured speaker at a Whitewater Middle School staff meeting Sept. 19. He was invited by middle school Principal Chris Fountain to share his story about the critical role of teachers in changing the direction of his life’s trajectory from a certain crash and burn to a path that continues to be remarkably successful following his graduation from New Berlin Eisenhower High School in 2004 where he spent his senior year.
Olson earned a degree in finance at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls, and subsequently master’s degrees in financial analytics from the UW-Milwaukee and in applied economics from Marquette University. While working at BMO Harris Bank as a commercial banker before being recruited by Old National Bank, he was recognized as a top 10 banker nationally for the company.
Olson’s and Fountain’s paths crossed between 2001 and 2003 at Norris School in Mukwonago where Olson was a participant in the Residential Treatment Program for Boys, and Fountain worked as a teacher and coach.
According to information provided on the Norris School District website at norriscenter.org, “The Norris Residential Treatment Program provides treatment, education, and therapeutic recreational services for boys ages 10-17 and their families. The goal of the residential program is to provide a safe, structured and intensive treatment environment where youth and families can focus on building the skills and resilience to assist the youth to transition back into the community as soon as possible. Developing a relationship with each client and family is key to developing their support system.”
Today, Olson serves as a member of the Norris, Inc. Board of Directors.
At nine years old, Olson experienced a life-altering traumatic event when he learned for a first time that his biological mother died when he was born.
According to Fountain, “Tommy was never told that (before). He believed that his whole life was a lie. People he trusted and loved the most had been lying to him his whole life, so he spiraled out of control.”
A traumatic event can involve a single experience, or enduring repeated events that completely overwhelm the individual’s ability to cope or integrate the ideas and emotions involved in that experience. Traumatizing events can make a serious emotional toll on those involved, even if the event did not cause physical damage, resulting in profound impact on the individual’s identity and negative effects in mind, body, soul and spirit.
Regardless of its source, traumatic events share three common elements: 1) It was unexpected, 2) The person was unprepared, 3) There was nothing the person could do to stop it from happening.
Simply put, traumatic events are beyond a person’s control.
Fountain was trained as a trainer for Risking Connection while at Norris, with a focus on trauma informed care and building a RICH relational framework for working with survivors of traumatic experiences.
RICH relationships are characterized by Respect, Information Sharing, Connection, and Hope.
In leading Whitewater Middle School staff this year in developing RICH relationships with their students, Fountain has noted that “the importance of positive teacher-student relationships is well documented and is important for all students.
“Teachers who develop positive relationships (with their students) have been shown to be more effective in their teaching roles,” he commented. “In addition to lower levels of behavior problems, teachers with strong classroom bonds are also able to achieve higher academic success with their students.
“These relationships also enable the teachers to help their students beyond academic growth to include emotional, social and physical growth,” Fountain continued. “Through these RICH relationships, teachers are able to support the many facets of the students’ lives to enable them to have a successful future.”
Prior to meeting with the WMS staff Olson said his goal for the visit was to communicate: “Don’t give up on kids. It’s never too late.”
In describing his relationship with teachers, Olson said, “Some teachers never gave up, whether I wanted to accept their help or not. … I was a challenge in every way. God bless people with that much patience. Certainly, teachers are blessed with that in most cases.
“I had challenges throughout my life, most of them self-imposed,” he admitted to his audience. “I would probably be the worst kid walking these halls back then.”
Importantly, as Olson described it, “History wasn’t held against me (and) people felt I was worth saving. At Norris, every day was a new day. You could have had a bad day one day, but the next day was a new day and a new opportunity to do right.
“Every day I got a fresh start and (teachers) gave me great direction, and they never gave up hope,” he added. “And one day I just realized that I couldn’t either. Ultimately, it took just the right time, the right place, the right mindset to see the light.
“I was just tired of losing, to be honest. …” Olson continued. “I came in one day, had a fight, didn’t make it an hour, and I was in the (time out) booth for probably the fourth time that week. I just realized that I wasn’t going anywhere fast in the direction I was heading in life. (I) just decided to make a change, became goal-oriented and I think it turned pretty quickly from there.”
Jim Hobart, Whitewater Middle School health teacher who was one of Olson’s teachers at Norris, shared with the staff that Olson showed signs of leadership and, accordingly, was given some opportunities to serve in leadership roles.
“(Tommy) went from one of the biggest problems in the building to (being) an asset,” Hobart said.
In concluding his presentation, Olson said, “If you look at some of what I’ve been able to do in life, it’s probably because I wasn’t tired by the time I got out of high school. I was just starting to get my life together and willing to work for what I wanted in life.”
After a thoughtful pause, Olson stated, “Sometimes it can be a blessing in disguise to have a hard-headed kid that might be a pain in your butt. So, don’t give up on him. Not everybody ends up in jail. There are happy endings too.”
Asked after his presentation to give an example of something that changed him, Olson cited playing football at UW-River Falls.
“If you want to be a great football player, you can’t have a penalty on every play,” he said. “You have to do things the right way and take the right steps in order to be successful at whatever you want to be in life, and, at some point, it stuck in my head (that’s) what I needed to do to be successful.”
Also asked to describe what it felt like at low points in his life, Olson recalled: “It was just a mess. I don’t even know how to give you a real organized thought on it other than I didn’t know what was going on.
“I didn’t know to solve it. I needed help in that,” he added. “The help came in realizing that it didn’t have to last forever, and the behaviors and the consequences from them didn’t have to last forever either.”
In closing the staff meeting, Fountain said, “Every single day, in every single interaction that we have with kids, we have the ability to change a life.
He added, “I’m going to leave you with one thing. Be the reason a kid comes to school tomorrow.”
Angela Ketter is the Information Technology Teacher at Whitewater Middle School and also serves as the Building Technology coordinator.
In comments after the staff meeting, she stated: “Mr. Olson offered a first-person account of what it is like for a student battling a crisis, whether that is a mental health or situational crisis.
“We have been offered extensive opportunities at the Whitewater Unified School District to learn about the ways in which to reach students who are struggling with trauma,” Ketter continued. “Trauma informed care is the focus for many schools right now, but the key piece that is missing among all of the expert training is understanding what a child is feeling during these times of trauma.
“Tommy was able to help us understand that piece and gives us hope that we can make a difference to a child who may be the most challenging in the classroom,” she concluded. “He inspired us to persevere even in the most difficult of times because you never know when you will finally reach a student and help them make better decisions for life-long change."
