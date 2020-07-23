An online version of "Powerful Tools for Caregivers" will be held once weekly on Fridays, from 9 to 11 a.m., beginning Aug. 7 through Sept. 11.
This program is designed to help caregivers care for themselves while caring for a loved one, whether that loved one lives with them or lives in a care facility, and whether they are distant caregiversor are helping a friend or neighbor.
As caregivers currently are spending much of their time at home with their loved ones or are unable to visit their loved ones who are quarantined in care facilities, they might be feeling a greater amount of stress due to a number of reasons. Loved ones also might be feeling the stress of changed or disrupted schedules.
"Powerful Tools for Caregivers" can help caregivers identify and manage stress, manage difficult feelings due to losses, schedule changes, increased responsibilities, trying to manage work and caregiving, etc. They also will learn effective communication tools and several relaxation techniques that can help ease the challenges of caregiving.
To participate, caregivers will need to have access to a computer or iPad and have internet access. They will receive a brief telephone call from the program leader prior to the first session on how to use the computer meeting program that will be used, so minimal computer skills are necessary.
A $10 donation is suggested to cover the cost of the Caregiver Helpbook manual, but scholarships are available. To inquire or register, call Rock County Council on Aging at (608) 757-5309 by July 24.
