The Opportunities Inc. Employment Services Team recognizes the many dedicated employers in Jefferson County that promote and engage a diverse community both in employment and business partnerships.
Especially in these unprecedented times, work and the dignity and purpose it provides people is vital for keeping our communities energized and moving forward. Over a dozen employers in the area have welcomed back their employees with diverse abilities and backgrounds as the Safer-at-Home order has been lifted.
Opportunities Inc. is proud to collaborate with these businesses that promote workforce inclusion and the role work plays in creating a meaningful life for everyone.
Koshkonong Mounds Country Club (KMCC) employs Jacob as part of its grounds crew. Matthew Reel, of KMCC, stated upon receipt of the award: “As cool as this workforce inclusion champion award is for us to receive, it is not as cool as the ability to have Jacob working with us every day!”
Pizza Hut in Fort Atkinson has been a longtime partner with Opportunities Inc. employment services, providing job shadows, tours, work experiences and, of course, hiring many folks as well. Heather, the general manager at Pizza Hut, shared the following comment upon receipt of the award: “Getting to work with new people, Mariah’s just been amazing — she’s friendly, always happy when she’s here. Everybody loves working with her.”
Mariah had this to say, as well.
“I like Pizza Hut, making new friends my age and I like working at Pizza hut,” she said. “And I do like friendly people.”
Additional employers recognized include: Taco Bell, Pick ‘n Save, Culver’s of Fort Atkinson, Defense Supply Associates, Piggly Wiggly, Kwik Trip of Jefferson, Eyewear Unlimited, BP gas station and Walmart of Watertown.
