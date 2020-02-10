MADISON — Nominations are being accepted for four seats on the Wisconsin Organic Advisory Council, a group that helps guide organic farming and food in Wisconsin.
Nominations are due March 20. The four openings include seats in each of the following categories: organic farmer, business, non-profit and at-large. Members serve three-year terms, and the council meets quarterly.
Nomination materials are available online at https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/OrganicAdvisoryCouncil.aspx
Applicants should explain why nominees would be valuable additions to the council and include two letters of support. Completed applications should be sent to: Angie Sullivan, WI DATCP, P.O. Box 8911, Madison, WI 53708, or emailed to Angie.Sullivan@wisconsin.gov. Call (608) 224-5095 with questions.
Nominees will be evaluated by a committee, and approved by the DATCP Secretary and Board. New members will be seated at the July 2020 Organic Advisory Council meeting.
The Wisconsin Organic Advisory Council’s purpose is to give guidance to the governor, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP), the Wisconsin Legislature and other state or federal agencies about actions that could further Wisconsin’s organic agriculture industry. The 12-member council, representing the spectrum of Wisconsin’s organic industry, includes:
● Three certified organic farmers, preferably reflecting several types of farms (dairy, vegetable, etc.).
● Three organic business sector representatives.
● One representative of organic consumers.
● One representative of a private, non-profit educational organization involved in organic agriculture.
● One representative of the certification industry.
● Three at-large members.
