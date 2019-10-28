JEFFERSON — The following animals arrived at the Humane Society of Jefferson County, Oct. 21-27 and are seeking loving homes.
City of Fort Atkinson
Male brown and white tabby kitten, domestic short-hair (DSH), No. 37854.
City of Jefferson
Young adult, unknown gender, brown and white tabby Cat, DSH, No. 37862.
Female buff tabby kitten, DSH, No. 37866.
Unknown gender black kitten, DSH, No. 37875.
Unknown gender black kitten, DSH, No. 37874.
Unknown gender black kitten, DSH, No. 37876.
Adult female gray and white cat, DSH, No. 37878.
Town of Aztalan
Young adult, unknown gender, gray tabby cat, DSH, No. 37851.
Male gray tabby kitten, DSH, No. 37869.
Male black kitten, DSH, No. 37870.
Town of Cold Spring
Adult male black and tan Min Pin mix dog, No. 37865.
Town of Jefferson
Male black kitten, DSH, No. 37873.
Town of Oakland
Adult male brown and white tabby cat, DSH, No. 37863.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.