JEFFERSON — The following animals have arrived as orphans at the Humane Society of Jefferson County, May 11-16, and are seeking loving homes.

City of Fort Atkinson

Young adult female brown tabby white cat, domestic short-hair (DSH), No. 38265.

Town of Hebron

Young adult female tortabby white cat, DSH, No. 38273.

Town of Sullivan

Female tortabby kitten, DSH, No. 38279.

Male buff tabby kitten, DSH, No. 38278.

Male buff tabby kitten, DSH, No. 38277.

Town of Sumner

Male orange tabby kitten, DSH, No. 38276.

