JEFFERSON — The following animals arrived at the Humane Society of Jefferson County Jan. 20-24 and are seeking loving homes.

City of Fort Atkinson

Adult female brown tabby cat, domestic short-hair (DSH), No. 38069.

Adult male orange tabby cat, DSH, No. 38079.

Male black and white kitten, DSH, No. 38077.

Adult female torti cat, DSH, No. 38081.

City of Jefferson

Male black and white kitten, DSH, No. 38067.

City of Lake Mills

Adult female cilute torti cat, DSH, No. 38061.

Young adult female dilute tortabby cat, DSH, No. 38063.

Adult, unknown gender, brown tabby cat, DSH, No. 38080.

City of Waterloo

Young adult female tortabby cat, DSH, No. 38058.

Town of Jefferson

Adult, unknown gender, grey cat, DSH, No. 38074.

Village of Johnson Creek

Adult, unknown gender, grey tabby cat, DSH, No. 38062.

Young adult female brown tabby cat, DSH, No. 38075.

Village of Sullivan

Adult male grey tabby cat, DSH, No. 38064.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.