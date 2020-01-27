JEFFERSON — The following animals arrived at the Humane Society of Jefferson County Jan. 20-24 and are seeking loving homes.
City of Fort Atkinson
Adult female brown tabby cat, domestic short-hair (DSH), No. 38069.
Adult male orange tabby cat, DSH, No. 38079.
Male black and white kitten, DSH, No. 38077.
Adult female torti cat, DSH, No. 38081.
City of Jefferson
Male black and white kitten, DSH, No. 38067.
City of Lake Mills
Adult female cilute torti cat, DSH, No. 38061.
Young adult female dilute tortabby cat, DSH, No. 38063.
Adult, unknown gender, brown tabby cat, DSH, No. 38080.
City of Waterloo
Young adult female tortabby cat, DSH, No. 38058.
Town of Jefferson
Adult, unknown gender, grey cat, DSH, No. 38074.
Village of Johnson Creek
Adult, unknown gender, grey tabby cat, DSH, No. 38062.
Young adult female brown tabby cat, DSH, No. 38075.
Village of Sullivan
Adult male grey tabby cat, DSH, No. 38064.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.