JEFFERSON — The following animals have arrived at the Humane Society of Jefferson County Jan. 27 to Feb. 1 and are seeking loving companions.
Young adult female black cat, domestic short-hair (DSH), No. 38088.
City of Fort Atkinson
Young adult female gray cat, DSH, No. 38089.
City of Lake Mills
Adult, unknown gender, brown tabby cat, DSH, No. 38093.
Town of Jefferson
Adult female calico cat, ear tipped, DSH, No. 38097.
Town of Oakland
Adult male brown tabby cat, DSH, No. 38094.
