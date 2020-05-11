JEFFERSON — The following animals have arrived as strays at the Humane Society of Jefferson County, May 4-8, and are seeking loving homes.
Town of Farmington
Young adult male brown tabby cat, domestic short-hair (DSH), No. 38248.
Town of Jefferson
Male white and black kitten, DSH, No. 38262.
Female brown and white tabby kitten, DSH, No. 38261.
Town of Oakland
Male buff and white tabby kitten, DSH, No. 38251.
Male buff tabby kitten, DSH, No. 38250.
Male orange tabby kitten, DSH, No. 38249.
Female torti kitten, DSH, No. 38253.
Female orange tabby kitten, DSH, No. 38252.
Male buff tabby kitten, DSH, No. 38256.
Male orange tabby kitten, DSH, No. 38255.
Male buff tabby kitten, DSH, No. 38260.
Town of Sumner
Young adult unknown gender black cat, domestic medium-hair, No. 38258.
