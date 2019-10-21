JEFFERSON — The following animals have arrived as strays at the Humane Society of Jefferson County Oct. 14-19.
Female buff tabby white kitten, domestic short-hair (DSH), No. 37826.
City of Fort Atkinson
Adult male grey cat, DSH, No. 37824.
Adult female torti cat, DSH, No. 37822.
Adult male tan and black Shih Tzu mix dog, No. 37849.
City of Jefferson
Adult male brown tabby cat, DSH, No. 37823.
Young adult, unknown gender, brown and white tabby cat, DSH, No. 37842.
Young adult male brown tabby cat, DSH, No. 37846.
Town of Aztalan
Unknown gender black kitten, DSH, No. 37829.
Town of Lake Mills
Adult male grey cat, DSH, No. 37832.
Town of Oakland
Senior female calico cat, DSH, No. 37847.
Senior male buff and white tabby cat, DSH, No. 37848.
Village of Johnson Creek
Adult female tortabby cat, DSH, No. 37828.
Black and white kitten, DSH, No. 37833.
Grey kitten, DSH, No. 37834.
