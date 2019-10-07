JEFFERSON — The following animals have arrived as strays at the Humane Society of Jefferson County Sept. 30 to Oct. 5.
City of Fort Atkinson
Adult male gray and white cat, domestic medium hair (DMH), No. 37783.
Female black kitten, DMH, No. 37794.
City of Jefferson
Young adult brown tabby white, unknown gender cat, domestic short-hair (DSH), with ear tipped, No. 37776.
Male black and white kitten, DSH, No. 37796.
Male orange tabby cat, DSH, No. 37795.
City of Lake Mills
Female tortabby kitten, DSH, No. 37759.
Brown tabby kitten, unknown gender, DSH, No. 37758.
Adult male black cat, DMH, No. 37797.
Town of Hebron
Female torti kitten, DSH, No. 37788.
Town of Jefferson
Female torti kitten, DSH, No. 37775.
Female dilute calico kitten, DSH, No. 37774.
Female white and black kitten, DSH, No. 37773.
Female black and white kitten, DSH, No. 37772.
Town of Lake Mills
Adult female brown tabby cat, DSH, No. 37799.
Village of Johnson Creek
Young adult, unknown gender, black and white cat, DSH, No. 37787.
Adult, unknown gender, brown and white tabby cat, DSH, No. 37786.
