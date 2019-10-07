JEFFERSON — The following animals have arrived as strays at the Humane Society of Jefferson County Sept. 30 to Oct. 5.

City of Fort Atkinson

Adult male gray and white cat, domestic medium hair (DMH), No. 37783.

Female black kitten, DMH, No. 37794.

City of Jefferson

Young adult brown tabby white, unknown gender cat, domestic short-hair (DSH), with ear tipped, No. 37776.

Male black and white kitten, DSH, No. 37796.

Male orange tabby cat, DSH, No. 37795.

City of Lake Mills

Female tortabby kitten, DSH, No. 37759.

Brown tabby kitten, unknown gender, DSH, No. 37758.

Adult male black cat, DMH, No. 37797.

Town of Hebron

Female torti kitten, DSH, No. 37788.

Town of Jefferson

Female torti kitten, DSH, No. 37775.

Female dilute calico kitten, DSH, No. 37774.

Female white and black kitten, DSH, No. 37773.

Female black and white kitten, DSH, No. 37772.

Town of Lake Mills

Adult female brown tabby cat, DSH, No. 37799.

Village of Johnson Creek

Young adult, unknown gender, black and white cat, DSH, No. 37787.

Adult, unknown gender, brown and white tabby cat, DSH, No. 37786.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.