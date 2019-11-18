JEFFERSON — The following animals have arrived as strays at the Humane Society of Jefferson County City, Nov. 11-16, and are seeking loving homes.
City of Fort Atkinson
Adult male black and white cat, domestic short-hair (DSH), No. 37921.
City of Jefferson
Unknown gender black and white kitten, DSH, No. 37926.
City of Lake Mills
Adult female buff tabby white cat, DSH, No. 37917.
Female dilute tortabby kitten, DSH, No. 37933.
Town of Jefferson
Female orange tabby white kitten, DSH, No. 37925.
Town of Lake Mills
Male orange tabby kitten, domestic medium-hair (DMH), No. 37930.
Village of Johnson Creek
Female black and white kitten, DSH, No. 37935.
Female grey kitten, DSH, No. 37934.
