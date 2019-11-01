Christina Oswald, School Nutrition Specialist, has been hired as the director of Nutrition Services for the School District of Fort Atkinson.
Oswald comes to the district from Pro-Team Foodservice Advisors, LLC where she was the chief operating officer.
Prior to that, she worked for Taher, Inc. for 21 years where she was a food service director in small and mid-size schools in southeastern Wisconsin and chef for the Taher organization. As chef she was responsible for testing and writing recipes that met the new U.S. Department of Agriculture regulations implemented in 2012 as well as for corporate training sessions including kitchen production staff training, food service director training, and she was the Servsafe instructor/proctor responsible for training in all Wisconsin units served by Taher, Inc.
Oswald also was food service director in southeastern Wisconsin in a small school district of 750 students and two buildings, as well as a larger district of 4,500-plus students and 10 buildings where she supervised a staff of 36, five production kitchens, three satellite locations and a catering contract with another district.
In these positions, she was responsible for all aspects of the child nutrition program including menu planning, staff hiring and supervision, and product ordering, etc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.