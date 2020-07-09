WHITEWATER — The outdoor pickle ball group at Seniors in the Park has started playing on the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater tennis courts, Monday through Friday, from 7:30 to 10 a.m.
They are playing on the master’s courts and chalking lines for the kitchen and the base line. Seniors who have outdoor balls should bring them.
Remember to bring water and hydrate well in the heat. Players can bring a lawnchair for between games and physical distancing.
Check-in on the attendance sheet. If new to the program, there is a participation waiver to sign.
Virtual classes and activities
Seniors in the Park will be starting virtual classes and activities. A possible center opening date is Aug. 10, depending on where everything is at with COVID and subject to Park Board approval of the opening plan.
The opening will happen slowly and in stages. Persons are thanked for their patience.
July newsletter
The July newsletter is published at ourseniorcenter.com. Newsletters will be available at the municipal building, Downtown Whitewater/Tourism, Dale’s Bootery, the aquatic center, Jessica’s, outside the main entrance at Starin Park on the post, and possibly at Casey’s Westside.
I also take the newsletters to Fairhaven, Brookdale and Blackhawk. If you know someone who might not have internet access, let them know where they can obtain the newsletter.
Classic car and motorcycle parade
Save the date of Thursday, July 23, at 2 p.m. for a special event for the residents at Fairhaven Senior Services as they will be having a drive through of classic cars, motorcycles, animals and other equipment.
Residents will be lined up outside of Fairhaven as cars, bikes and animals will take a leisurely stroll through their main driveway and then head to Prairie Village to finish the event.
Parking/staging will be held in the parking lots located at 504 W. Starin Road, Starin Park.
Persons should arrive between 1:30 and 1:45 p.m. if interested in participating in this event. Persons with any questions may contact Brian Robinson, director of Leisure Services, at (262) 473-2140 or by email at robinsonb@fairhaven.org.
Monday musings
This is a weekly email to keep you up-to-date on what’s happening and what’s new. To subscribe, email dweberpal@whitewater-wi.gov and you will be added to the list.
Dine and discuss with Deb
I’m taking time over lunch to keep people updated, and there occasionally will be a guest speaker on Tuesdays at noon. Call or register online at https://schedulesplus.com/wwtr/kiosk/ to be sent a link to the virtual weekly chat.
Persons can log on with a smartphone, tablet or laptop or can call in with their phone.
Book club
The group will be reading “The Boston Girl” by Anita Diamant. We will meet on Monday, Aug. 10, to discuss. Please wear a facemask.
If uncomfortable meeting, the group discussion also will be available via Zoom, whether online or phone-in. Call the office to schedule a time to pick up a book starting July 21. Note: This is tentative, dependent on the center opening in August.
Online registration
Hopefully people have noticed the consistent use of our online registration site https://schedulesplus.com/wwtr/kiosk/. As we reopen, seniors will need to register and make payments at the center. Staff also will be able to take registrations by telephone or email, if there is no payment involved.
Seniors in the Park emails
Center staff occasionally will send out emails to specific groups or the entire list of participants.
Know that these emails often go to one’s junk mail. Please check it frequently and watch for emails from Seniors in the Park or wwtr@schedulesplus.com.
SchedulesPlus is the center’s online registration/attendance/payment system.
Looking for ...
The center needs people interested in hosting a virtual garden tour, moderating a virtual coffee hour or wine-o-clock, virtually sharing a collection or anything else that would be fun and informative for other people. Call or email the office if interested. Thanks for sharing!
Thought for the week
Life engenders life. Energy creates energy. It is by spending oneself that one becomes rich. — Sarah Bernhardt.
