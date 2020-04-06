PALMYRA — Everyone is facing new challenges and difficult decisions during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Therefore, the Palmyra-Eagle all-school alumni reunion committee unanimously has decided to cancel the alumni luncheon scheduled for July 25.
Please pass this information on to other alumni and friends.
