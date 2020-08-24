PALMYRA — Sept. 2, 2020, marks the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II hostilities.
To commemorate this anniversary, the Palmyra-Eagle Community Band (PECB) has released a video (https://bit.ly/2Ytnbbh) of its performance of “The ’40s: A Sentimental Journey” at Barrie Park in Fort Atkinson on Aug. 17, 2015, that commemorated the 70th anniversary of the cessation of WWII hostilities.
“The musicians and contributing artists of ‘The ’40s: A Sentimental Journey” are proud to present this musical journey in time,” Ed Pierce, bandmaster for PECB, stated. “What makes this recording special is that it is a ‘people’s’ recording: that is a group of artists and musicians who are nonprofessional, giving of their time and talent to remind us all of the power, through music, of the American statement: ‘We the People.’
“The result is much like a Victory Garden of the time: homemade, a little rough on the edges and completely American,” he went on to say. “While comparatively few people were able to hear the professional big bands during the war, they were able to enjoy their hometown talents that were right at hand — town bands, defense plant bands, postcarriers bands, Boy Scout bands, school bands — all stepping up to ‘do their bit’ for arguable the mightiest collective effort in American history!”
