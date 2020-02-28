PALMYRA — The Palmyra-Eagle FFA Alumni organization will hold its seventh annual fundraiser Saturday, March 7, at T&D's Grill in Palmyra.
Doors open at 4 p.m. for food and drinks. The Rough Rider band will start playing at 8 p.m.
New this year is a live auction at 9 p.m. Auction items and donors include six bags of Pioneer seed corn donated by Jim Cowan Agency; 40 acres of fungicide and application, DeLong Co. Inc.; 10 gallons of Max-In ZMB foliar fertilizer and four bags of Stine Soybeans, United Cooperative; Two Badger football tickets, Tom and Margaret Burlingham; two Milwaukee Brewers tickets, Pioneer Hybrids; and a Fusion 124 kayak, Tom and Tracey Novak.
Also planned is a money raffle ticket drawing with a total prize value of $450, plus raffle baskets and a meat raffle.
Money raffle tickets can be purchased from FFA Alumni members and at T&D's Grill for $2 or three for $5. The drawing will be held at 10 p.m.; one need not be present to win.
To donate to the fundraiser, contact Tyler Troiola, FFA Alumni president, at (262) 470-8261, or Nick Kau, FFA Alumni vice president, (920) 723-5522.
Funds used from this event will go toward scholarships and grants awarded to the Palmyra-Eagle FFA students and program.
T&D's Grill is located at 300 W. Main St., Palmyra.
