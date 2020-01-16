PALMYRA — The Palmyra-Eagle FFA Alumni Association meets on the fourth Thursday of the month at T&D’s Grill and Laneson Main Street in Palmyra.
Everyone interested in supporting and promoting agriculture, agriculture education and the local FFA chapter is invited to the 6:30 p.m. meeting, with attendees welcome to come at 5:30 for dinner.
The main agenda item at the Jan. 23 meeting is the planning for the association’s March 7 fundraiser.
