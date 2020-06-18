PALMYRA — The Friends of Palmyra Airport is hosting a Father's Day pancake breakfast from 7 to 11 a.m. Sunday, June 21.
It will take place at Hangar 4 at the Palmyra Municipal Airport.
The menu includes pancakes, scrambled eggs, ham, radishes and beverages.
Free-will donations will be welcomed.
