PALMYRA — The Palmyra American Legion Post 304 is having its annual Memorial Day event on May 25.
This year, however, the event will not include the traditional parade through the village due to the current coronavirus pandemic. It still will include three separate outdoor events.
The day will begin with an Honors Salute at 9:15 a.m. at Charles F. Deuel Veterans Memorial Park, at the corner of 2nd
and Wilson streets. It next will move to Saint Mary’s Catholic Cemetery on State Highway 106, next to the Palmyra airport, for a brief memorial service starting around 9:30 a.m.
The group then will proceed to Hillside Cemetery, located on 4th Street, between 6th and West streets, where the Memorial Day program will begin around 10 a.m.
Kit Amidzich will be the guest speaker and commence the program by singing the national anthem. Amidzich is membership director of the Veterans Chamber of Commerce in Milwaukee and a veteran of the U.S. Army.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.