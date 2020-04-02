PALMYRA — On April 24, the American Legion Post in Palmyra will host a blood drive in the middle school gym.
During the drive, organizers will be able to maintain proper social distancing within guildelines to keep all donors safe.
Right now, there is an urgent need for blood with all the that is going on.
Persons who are able should please give blood.
To make an appointment, call Dale Mitchell at (262) 495-2638 or on his cell at (262) 949-3150 or sign on online at bit.ly/palmyraapril2020.
All attempting donors will receive a coupon for up to four free outdoor water park passes to Mt. Olympus Water and Theme Park while supplies last.
